Sen. Young Leads Effort to Protect US Corn Exports to Colombia

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) led a bipartisan, bicameral letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack expressing concern about reports that the Colombian Government may consider a misguided investigation into U.S. corn subsidies. Such an investigation could lead to unjustified actions that would deliberately undermine American farmers’ competitiveness and effectively close off a critical export market. Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Representatives Adrian Smith (R-3-NE) and Dan Kildee (D-10-MI) also led the letter.

Senator Mike Braun (R) and Representatives Rudy Yakym (R-2), Jim Banks (R-3), Jim Baird (R-4), Greg Pence (R-6), and Erin Houchin (R-9) from Indiana all signed the letter as well.

“We write to express concern regarding reports that the Government of Colombia is considering a subsidies investigation that could lead to countervailing measures on imports of U.S. corn,” the senators wrote.

“Maintaining market access is critical to the interests of American farmers as Colombia consistently ranks among the top five export markets for U.S. corn year over year. In 2023 alone, the U.S. exported over 4 million metric tons of corn to Colombia, equivalent to $1.14 billion in sales,” the senators continued. “American farmers cannot afford to lose such a vital export market, especially when access to the top U.S. corn export market, Mexico, is already at risk.”

“We urge you to raise these concerns with Colombian officials and ensure full alignment under our trade agreement. We appreciate your prompt attention to this issue and stand ready to assist you as needed,” the senators concluded.

The letter was also signed by U.S. Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Thune (R-S.D.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), as well as U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Jimmy Panetta (D-19-CA), Sam Graves (R-6-IL), Sharice Davids (D-3-KS), Mike Flood (R-1-NE), Greg Landsman (D-1-OH), Don Bacon (R-2-NE), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-1-IA), Mary Miller (R-15-IL), Brad Finstad (R-1-MN), Jodey Arrington (R-19-TX), Mark Alford (R-4-MO), Darin LaHood (R-16-IL), Randy Feenstra (R-4-IA), Claudia Tenney (R-24-NY), Brad Wenstrup (R-2-OH), and John Moolenaar (R-2-MI).

