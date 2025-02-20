Sen. Young Encourages USDA to Enhance Response to Bird Flu Outbreak

So far, Bird Flu has hit a dozen major commercial poultry production facilities across Indiana since the beginning of this year. The virus is having a major impact, not just on egg and poultry prices, but also on Indiana’s poultry producers and the state’s ag economy.

That’s why Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and 15 of his Senate colleagues have written a letter to U.S. Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins encouraging her to enhance USDA’s response to the Bird Flu outbreak.

“We’re opening up, not only communication with the [Trump] administration, but encouraging the administration to work with our farmers, to work with our legislative delegation, and tackle this problem,” says Young. “We want to make sure that there’s no interruption in vital services at USDA or other government entities in response to avian flu.”

Young also tells Hoosier Ag Today that he’s responding to Hoosiers who have reached out to him and his office to help find solutions to contain the Bird Flu outbreak.

“We’ve heard from a lot [from my constituents] on this. Rank-and-file producers, some public health officials, and even some consumers and owners of restaurants have said, ‘Hey, what are you doing on this?’” says Young.

“Even though we had a certain measure of comfort that this is on the radar of Secretary Rollins, who just assumed this position and I supported as the head of USDA, I think it’s very important that people know that we’re engaged and that we are doing our oversight responsibilities as were elected to do.”

In the letter, Sen. Young and his colleagues have proposed:

A forward-looking strategy for vaccination in affected laying hens and turkeys;

Outreach to partners overseas to protect and maintain international trade;

The establishment of an HPAI Strategic Initiative to engage with industry experts and develop methods for prevention and response;

Support for states using the USDA’s National Milk Testing Strategy;

Ensuring auditors are both in place and qualified to carry out biosecurity assessments; and

Revising indemnity rates for laying hens and pullets to accurately compensate impacted producers.

In addition to Senator Young, Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Tedd Budd (R-N.C.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), David McCormick (R-Pa.), and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) also joined the letter.

Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-IA-04) led a companion letter in the House of Representatives.

Indiana ranks first in the U.S. for duck production, third for egg production and fourth in the nation in turkey production according to USDA. Indiana’s poultry industry directly employs more than 12,700 Hoosiers and contributes more than $18.3 billion in total economic activity to the state.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter.

