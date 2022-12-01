Sen. Mike Braun Files Paperwork to Run for Indiana Governor

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) has officially filed paperwork on Wednesday to run for governor of Indiana in 2024.

Braun, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018, is looking to fill the office that is currently held by Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN), who is in his second and final term due to Indiana’s term limits on the office.

Indiana law prohibits an individual from seeking more than one elected office during the same election cycle, which means Braun’s seat in the U.S. Senate will be up for grabs.

“Mike Braun has filed his paperwork to run for governor and will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon,” said Josh Kelley, Braun’s chief of staff, in a statement on Wednesday.

Braun was elected to the U.S. Senate in a crowded Republican primary in May 2018 in which he beat both Congressman Todd Rokita and Congressman Luke Messer. Braun went on to defeat incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly in Nov. 2018.

Braun currently sits on the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry. He will be tasked with helping develop the policy and budget items for the federal farm bill in 2023 before he leaves his Senate office in Washington, D.C.