Sen. Cornyn: Government Shutdown Will Create ‘Collateral Damage’

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate. Photo courtesy of C-SPAN.

With less than a week to go before a likely shutdown of the federal government, lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to battle over the federal budget.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) voiced his thoughts on the budget delay on the house floor on Wednesday, September 20.

“Congress, which is required to fund the government by passing appropriations bills, has not passed a single Appropriation Bill ten days before the end of the fiscal year. So, the obvious point is that unless Congress acts to fund the government in the next ten days the government will be without funds and large portions of the federal government will shut down,” he said.

Cornyn said shutting down the government isn’t a good solution.

“Well, it may be obvious from my statements, Mr. President, I’m not a fan of government shutdowns. I’ve noticed from my experience that when that happens, the same problems that caused you to shut down the government are still there staring in the face when the government reopens,” he said. “And it creates a lot of collateral damage and a lot of collateral expense. It doesn’t actually save money. It actually costs more money because of the disruption. Shutdowns harm innocent people and create needless uncertainty for our economy.”

No action has been taken on the Farm Bill, which also expires September 30, which is the end of the fiscal year.