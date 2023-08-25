See the Jurassic Park of a Cornfield at Becknology Days

The annual trek to Atlanta, Indiana for many Indiana farmers and their families is underway. It’s the three days of Becknology Days at Beck’s Hybrids, which has been a family event as long as 58-year-old Scott Beck can remember.

“I didn’t remember the first one, but I think I was there because I saw a picture of myself in a stroller okay,” he told HAT. “Now we didn’t call it Becknology Days back then. It was a very simple field day, but that was when my dad came back from Purdue and featured single cross hybrids which was kind of the new innovation, moving farmers from double cross and modifieds to single cross. So, this would be I guess the 58th year.”

Becknology Days features Agronomy Tent Talks and eight PFR riding tours featuring a range of agronomic topics like row width, fertility, attempts to achieve 400-bushel corn and 125-bushel soybean yields, and better understanding the impact of roots.

“The angle of growth, the volume and mass, and our team put together a project this year that allowed an individual corn plant’s root system to grow virtually uninhibited through a type of soil substrate that could just express itself fully. We have got that on display and it’s like walking into the Jurassic Park of the cornfield.”

Beck says the research will help them make more insightful product recommendations which leads to better farmer profitability.

Many Beck’s customers are spending a day with the company. Should you attend if you are not a customer?

“Absolutely, and it’s really an event for the whole family and we hope farmers come curious,” he said. “We want them to be able to take something home that can help to improve their farming operation”

Becknology Days runs through Saturday.