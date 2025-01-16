Second Avian Influenza Outbreak in Jay County Impacts More than 350,000 Hens

In less than two weeks, a second case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been identified on a commercial poultry farm in Jay County, according to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. This time, the farm is a commercial egg layer with 354,000 hens.

The name of the specific farm affected was not identified. However, state officials say the farm is under quarantine.

This is the largest commercial poultry operation in Indiana to have a positive test for the virus.

On Friday, January 3, health officials say HPAI was found on a commercial turkey farm in Jay County. More than 20,500 birds were destroyed following the detection of the virus.

This is also the first time in Indiana that a commercial egg layer farm has been impacted. Since HPAI was first identified on a commercial poultry farm in DuBois County, Indiana in February 2022, it has affected 243,841 commercial turkeys, 17,703 commercial ducks, and 527 non-commercial poultry.

Federal officials with USDA add that Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk, and that cooked poultry and eggs and pasteurized dairy products remain safe to eat.

The state has set up a control area within a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) radius around the farm, which contains portions of Jay and Randolph counties in Indiana. In addition, the state has set up a surveillance zone with a 20-kilometer (12.4 mile) radius around the farm which also contains portions of Jay and Randolph counties. Testing will be done at nearby flocks to determine whether HPAI has spread. USDA Wildlife Services and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are assisting with surveillance of wild birds in and near the control areas.

Lactating dairy cattle must have a negative test before interstate movement under a federal order. USDA has expanded surveillance through testing milk at the farm or processor level to establish the health status of herds, as well as states.

Indiana ranks fourth in the nation in turkey production according to the USDA. The state also ranks first in the U.S. for duck production, and third for egg production. Indiana’s poultry industry directly employs more than 12,700 Hoosiers and contributes more than $18.3 billion in total economic activity to the state.