Scott Beck Named American Seed Trade Assn. Central Regional VP

Beck’s employees stand with ASTA leadership. (left to right) Clarissa Cauthorn, Jim Herr, Andy Lavigne, Scott Beck, Jim Zimmer, Tom Foreman. (Photo provided)

Scott Beck, president of Beck’s Hybrids based in Atlanta, Indiana, was recently elected as central regional vice president of the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA). He’ll represent Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin during his three-year term.

“This role offers an incredible opportunity to represent and advocate for the interests of our industry,” said Beck. “I am excited to work closely with our members, share their insights with ASTA leadership, and help drive initiatives that will strengthen the seed industry’s future.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott Beck as our new central regional vice president,” said Andy LaVigne, president and CEO of ASTA. “His extensive knowledge and commitment to the industry will be invaluable as we continue to address the challenges and opportunities facing our members and the broader agricultural community.”

To learn more about ASTA, visit www.betterseed.org.