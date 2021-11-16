SCN Survey Shows More Growers Are Increasing Primary Management Strategies

SCN females on roots. Photo: The SCN Coalitionhttps://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/SCN-Survey-Shows-Growers-Continue-to-Manage-Pest.mp3

Soybean cyst nematodes (SCN) are a nearly invisible pest. You can have what appears to be a healthy field, but you can have up to 30 percent yield loss without showing symptoms.

“Soybean cyst nematode is a pest that exists below ground–you have to dig into the ground, look at the roots and find those females,” says Kaitlyn Bissonnette, plant pathologist for the University of Missouri.

The SCN Coalition released its survey last month that was conducted in 2020. Before that, the survey was taken in 2015. The Coalition learned that growers are increasing their primary management strategies through seed treatments, crop rotations and SCN-resistant varieties.

“As far as the varieties themselves, there was an increase in awareness of the fact that different sources of resistance are available–things like Peking,” says Bissonnette. “Because PI88788 is the primary source of resistance that is available, growers indicated they are aware that Peking was another source of resistance available on the market.”

The main challenges haven’t changed much in the last five years, but Bissonnette still wants growers to test and be aware of SCN numbers.

“When you are sampling for soybean cyst nematode, understanding that these higher populations you might find in the soil of soybean cyst nematode eggs leads to an increase in infection potential,” she says. “Soil sampling can be part of our fertility tests–laying out the field into management zones. Without knowing what your baseline is, it’s really hard to develop an SCN management plan appropriate to your field.”

For more information, visit thescncoalition.com.