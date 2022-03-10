Russia, Ukraine Tensions to Have Impacts on Fertilizer Longer Than This Season

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Sam-Taylor-Rabo.mp3

With the war between Russia and Ukraine not appearing to end soon, volatility in fertilizer markets continues.

Samuel Taylor, farm inputs analyst for Rabobank, says this conflict adds volatility to both sides of the equation: imports and exports.

In the full conversation in the player above, Taylor talks about glyphosate shortages and the longer-term implications.