Rushville’s Nicholas Neuman Receives Voyager Scholarship for Public Service
Nicholas Neuman, a junior at Purdue University and graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School, has been awarded the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service, also known as the Voyager Scholarship.
Pursuing a double major in agricultural economics and political science, a minor in global food and agricultural systems, and certificates in public policy and applications in data science, Neuman is the first Purdue student to receive this highly competitive award.
Presented by the Obama Foundation and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, the scholarship honors students with a strong commitment to public service, a proven track record of helping others and a broad vision of what public action can achieve.
The Voyager Scholarship
“The Voyager Scholarship has 100 scholars every year, this year being only the third cohort,” explains Neuman. “It’s a two-year program, providing last dollar financial aid to cover any final financial costs associated with college. It also promises funding dollars to pursue any topic in public service over the summer between junior and senior year.”
The scholarship emphasizes professional development and training, helping students plan their summer voyage and connecting them with mentors from previous cohorts who share similar interests. Neuman’s mentor will have a shared focus on international development.
“When it comes to the Voyager Scholarship and academics, the international component is something I’m very interested in. I’m a dual major with liberal arts, international relations focus, but it’s different learning something in the classroom than experiencing it in real life. Being able to talk to individuals who have that experience, who are professionals in their field is very valuable,” says Neuman.
This year’s cohort has a diverse range of interests, with some students focusing on development, while others are dedicated to human rights and environmental mitigation strategies. With only two scholars from Indiana, the cohort draws talent from across the United States. The Voyager Scholarship also incentivizes travel. Scholars receive support from Airbnb for future travel endeavors for up to 10 years post-graduation.
A course set for public service
The competitive nature of the scholarship underscores Neuman’s achievement.
“My experiences at Purdue have given me a unique background, which is needed in the international relations and development communities. “This focus area is more niche and often overlooked compared to other areas pursued by agricultural economics students,” says Neuman.
Neuman’s impressive resume includes several government roles, starting as the state secretary for the Indiana Department of Agriculture during high school with the National FFA Organization. After completing his year with Indiana FFA, he worked as a communications and special projects intern for the City of Rushville, where he played a pivotal role in organizing events for the city’s bicentennial celebration.
In summer 2023, after finishing his freshman year of Purdue, Neuman worked as a legislative intern for the City of Indianapolis, supporting the Department of Metropolitan Development. In this role, he contributed to economic development initiatives and quality of life programs, achieving successes such as developing the City of Indianapolis Youth Strategy Plan and cataloging over 90 Brownfields Program projects for a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Phase I grant. This past summer, he interned with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs in Washington, D.C., focusing on international economic policy and agricultural projects.
Currently, Neuman serves as a College of Agriculture Ambassador, risk mitigation officer for the Sigma Nu Fraternity, secretary for the Lilly Scholars Network and parliamentarian for Purdue Student Government. He is also an economic development intern at HWC Engineering, where he co-authored the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) 2.0 application for Accelerate Rural Indiana, securing $30 million in state funding.
Navigating Neuman’s future
His undergraduate research in agricultural economics, conducted through the Purdue Center for Regional Development, examines the economic impacts of the READI 1.0 initiative. In future, Neuman plans to apply his findings on an international scale, particularly in Europe.
Next semester, Neuman will study abroad in Vienna, Austria. The opportunity to remain in Europe through the summer could allow him to further his research in international development.
Written by: Devyn Raver, Purdue Agricultural Communications. Photo by Joshua Clark.
Nicholas Neuman (second from right) with his fellow Indiana FFA State Officers in June 2022 before the Indiana FFA State Convention. Left to Right: Madisen Carns, Sentinel; Jordyn Wickard, Treasurer; Abby Stuckwisch, Southern Region VP; Tyler Kilmer, Northern Region VP; Nicholas Neuman, Secretary; Kourtney Otte, President. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.