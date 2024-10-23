Rushville’s Nicholas Neuman Receives Voyager Scholarship for Public Service

Nicholas Neuman from Rushville at KRAN in West Lafayette, Ind. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Neuman is the first Purdue student to receive a Voyager Scholarship, the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service, which provides up to $50,000 in financial aid and funding for a summer work-travel experience. Photo courtesy of Joshua Clark / Purdue Agricultural Communications. Nicholas Neuman, a junior at Purdue University and graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School, has been awarded the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service, also known as the Voyager Scholarship. Pursuing a double major in agricultural economics and political science, a minor in global food and agricultural systems, and certificates in public policy and applications in data science, Neuman is the first Purdue student to receive this highly competitive award. Presented by the Obama Foundation and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, the scholarship honors students with a strong commitment to public service, a proven track record of helping others and a broad vision of what public action can achieve.

The Voyager Scholarship “The Voyager Scholarship has 100 scholars every year, this year being only the third cohort,” explains Neuman. “It’s a two-year program, providing last dollar financial aid to cover any final financial costs associated with college. It also promises funding dollars to pursue any topic in public service over the summer between junior and senior year.” The scholarship emphasizes professional development and training, helping students plan their summer voyage and connecting them with mentors from previous cohorts who share similar interests. Neuman’s mentor will have a shared focus on international development. “When it comes to the Voyager Scholarship and academics, the international component is something I’m very interested in. I’m a dual major with liberal arts, international relations focus, but it’s different learning something in the classroom than experiencing it in real life. Being able to talk to individuals who have that experience, who are professionals in their field is very valuable,” says Neuman.