Rushville FFA Advisor Blair Orme Wins Indiana FFA’s Golden Owl Award

Blair Orme, Rushville FFA Advisor and winner of Indiana FFA’s Golden Owl award for Indiana Agricultural Educator of the Year poses with Cora Owens, Rushville Consolidated High School graduate and FFA member who nominated Mr. Orme for the award. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

In recognition of more than thirty years of teaching students at Rushville Consolidated High School and serving as advisor of the Rushville FFA, Blair Orme was the recipient of Indiana FFA’s Golden Owl Award for Indiana Agricultural Educator of the Year.

Orme was given the award during the Indiana FFA State Convention at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“I was certainly very humbled, and I think what makes this award special is it’s more about Rushville, it’s about our school and it represents so much more than just me,” says Orme.

He adds that he’s proud of the many students and FFA members he has mentored who gone on to become successful in the ag industry.

“I think that’s again something that makes the agriculture program [at Rushville Consolidated High School] unique,” says Orme. “The community is surrounded by alumni that support this program. So many of them stay in the community, take leadership roles, and I think the foundation of that is certainly developed in the FFA.”

Orme was nominated for the award by Cora Owens, a recent graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School and FFA member.

“When I heard that the Golden Owl nominations were coming out, I wanted to do all I could, so I and I had my mom, my sister, [and] everyone I knew fill out this nomination for Mr. Orme because I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving for this,” Cora says. “Every day he’s impacting a person’s life and I don’t know if he really realizes that. I hope this award just give him a little taste of how much he’s done for everyone.”

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s radio interview with Mr. Blair Orme, Rushville FFA Advisor and Indiana FFA’s Golden Owl award winner for Indiana Agricultural Educator of the Year.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/CJ-FULL-INTERVIEW-BLAIR-OREM-CORA-OWENS.mp3