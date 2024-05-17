Rushville Ag Educator, FFA Advisor Blair Orme Retires after 35 Years

Blair Orme (left), ag educator and FFA advisor at Rushville Consolidated High School (RCHS), along with his wife Natasha (right), after Orme won the Indiana FFA’s Golden Owl “Ag Educator of the Year” Award during the Indiana FFA State Convention in June 2022. Orme is retiring after 35 years at RCHS. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

When it comes to Indiana’s high school ag educators and FFA advisors, it would be hard to find someone who has been more closely connected with only one high school than Mr. Blair Orme. He’s retiring from Rushville Consolidated High School (RCHS) at the end of this school year after 35 years on the job.

“Well it’s funny how people look at the word retirement. One article I read said it’s important that you retire from something to something, and I think that’s a good way of looking at it,” says Blair Orme, who first started teaching ag in Rushville in 1988.

Orme also graduated from Rushville in 1984 and returned to his alma mater after he earned his Agricultural Education degree from Purdue University. In fact, Orme has been one of only two people who have held that particular ag teaching position at RCHS for nearly 75 years.

“Mr. Kenneth Brashaber was here for 38 years, and I was fortunate enough to take his position after his retirement, so together he and I have 73 years of combined teaching and FFA services to the community of Rushville,” says Orme. Brashaber passed away last October at the age of 93.

Blair Orme (at left) receives special recognition during the 2024 Rushville FFA banquet from 2023-24 Indiana FFA President and former Rushville FFA student Kelby Roberts. Photo courtesy of Rushville FFA.

Orme says ag education has changed significantly since he first started teaching in Rushville—which includes precision agriculture, advanced computer technology and the use of drones.

“You know, without change you don’t survive,” he says. “We continue to evolve and we just have to continue to make those changes to make the education relevant to our students.”

When it comes to the success of the RCHS ag program and Rushville FFA, Orme prefers giving credit to the school’s students, parents, staff, and the community.

“The saying, ‘Surround yourself with good people,’ is so true,” says Orme. “It’s a family atmosphere for the Rushville FFA and that’s what has really made the difference is that so many people support us and are part of this program.”

Orme says he plans to remain active and stay involved with Rushville FFA. He adds that he is also looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Natasha, and their family. Orme also says he plans to spend more time working on their family farm.

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s interview with Blair Orme as part of the “Hoosier Ag This Week” show and podcast.