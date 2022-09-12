Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System Offers High-Yield, Weed Control for Soybeans

Roundup Ready Xtendflex Soybeans using XtendiMax herbicide. Photo courtesy of Bayer Crop Science.

If you’re a farmer and starting to make decisions now for next year’s planting season, you may want to consider the Roundup Ready Xtend(R) Crop System, which offers many different benefits.

“Farmers really want what’s best for their operation, looking at two things: yield and weed control,” says Wes Hays, North America Soybean Product Manager with Bayer Crop Science.

Hays adds that the Roundup Ready Xtend(R) Crop System has developed over time with feedback from farmers.

“We spend a lot of time talking to our customers trying to understand what are the major challenges that they face,” according to Hays. “And so, we’re trying to identify tools that can manage those challenges and help them overcome them. Farmers take pride in their work, they really look for success in their operation, and because of that, we try and bring them high performing products, like XtendFlex(R) soybeans. What they can expect from that is high-yielding products, and when you look at the overall system from a weed control perspective, some fantastic weed control, especially tough to control and resistant weeds.”

What are farmers saying they like best about the Roundup Ready Xtend(R) Crop System?

Wes Hays, North America Soybean Product Manager, Bayer Crop Science.

“It’s the yield from the genetics in the XtendFlex(R) soybeans, as well as the outstanding weed control that they can find with the system,” according to Hays. “With those options around the Xtend(R) crop system, we can fight tough to control weeds and farmers can get the most out of their operations. The genetics and the crop protection system is backed by the largest research and development pipeline in the industry. We have tons of scientists spending every day waking up thinking about how to bring that type of innovation to farmers, more yield and systems to work effectively against tough to control weeds like waterhemp, palmer amaranth, marestail and more.”

Hays also says the system offers outstanding herbicide tolerance.

“The Roundup Ready Xtend(R) Crop System, featuring XtendFlex(R) soybeans, offers triple tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate and glufosinate, which control more weeds than any other soybean system out there. Bayer was the first company to launch a trait with tolerance to dicamba, glufosinate, and glyphosate, and we’re going to continues to offer farmers more choices as we move into the future, look ahead at what’s next for our customers,” says Hays.

Bayer Crop Science is already developing the next generation of herbicide tolerant soybeans, according to Hays.

“We started out with Roundup Ready(R) Technology a couple of decades ago, we moves to the next generation which was Roundup Ready 2 Xtend(R) Technology, and now have XtendFlex(R) soybeans to fit into that crop system. Before the end of this decade, we’re positioned to introduce a fourth generation of herbicide tolerant soybeans. That trait system will offer the greatest weed control flexibility, while combating herbicide resistance.”

Source: NAFB News Service.