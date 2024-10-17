Rose Acre Farms Names Tony Wesner as New CEO, Board Chairman

Tony Wesner, the new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rose Acre Farms, which is headquartered in Seymour, Indiana. Photo courtesy of Rose Acre Farms.

Rose Acre Farms, which is headquartered in Seymour, Indiana, has named Tony Wesner as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Wesner, who had previously served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, succeeds Marcus Rust, who has chosen to transition into an advisory role as the company’s new Chief Visionary Officer.

“I’m proud to be handing the executive reins of our great egg company to a great man, and a great leader,” Rust said. “Tony has been a part of our team for 40+ years, and I know he will continue to help guide Rose Acre Farms to a great future.”

Wesner started at Rose Acre Farms in 1981, and was elevated to Chief Operating

Officer in 2011.

“I’m grateful for the trust that the Rust family has placed in me, from my mentor Marcus Rust to the current generation who I’ve had the pleasure of seeing grow up and now working with,” Wesner said. “We have one of the greatest jobs in the world, producing eggs — God’s perfect food — providing food for families, and I’m glad to continue that noble pursuit in this new role,” he continued.

The new role will allow Wesner to continue his long-term industry relationships while also taking on more of the company’s vision and strategy for the future.

Terry Anderson will become the Chief Operating Officer. Anderson currently serves as Vice President of Operations and has been with the company since 1991.

Rose Acre Farms is the second largest egg producer in the United States and is located in seven states. The company offers shell eggs (including commodity and cage-free), liquid eggs, dried eggs and more.

For more information on Rose Acre Farms, visit www.GoodEgg.com.