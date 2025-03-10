Rose Acre Farms Announces Expansion, Purchases New Property in Arizona

Rose Acre Farms, which is headquartered in Seymour, Indiana, has announced that they have purchased new property in Arizona with plans to expand their operations in the western United States.

The company purchased a 3.64-acre property with an existing building as well as a neighboring 1-acre lot in Bullhead City, Ariz., in the fall of 2024. Bullhead City is located on the Colorado River, along the Arizona-Nevada state line. It is also 101 miles south of Las Vegas.

The existing building includes over 30,000 square feet of warehouse space and over 8,000 square feet of office space. Rose Acres is in the initial planning stages of renovating the property.

“We’re excited about our new property in Bullhead City, and our future growth in Arizona,” said Tony Wesner, CEO of Rose Acre Farms. “We now have two cage-free farms out in Arizona, and this new property could potentially help us offer more diverse egg products to our customers.”

Tentative plans for the Arizona property currently entail a new state-of-the-art egg breaking and liquid egg processing facility, with plans for:

Renovations to the existing building

Adding an additional 30,000 square feet of warehouse space

Installing modern egg-breaking equipment capable of processing thousands of eggs each hour and efficiently separating egg whites and yolks

Installing technologically-advanced, fully-automated egg packaging equipment

Goal capacities of breaking and processing approximately 2 million eggs a day, and to produce approximately 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products per day

Room for future expansion and growth

This would be the first egg breaking and liquid egg processing facility for Rose Acre Farms in the western United States, and would add more capacity for the company’s liquid egg products. Rose Acres currently has three other Midwest egg breaking and liquid processing facilities, with two in Indiana and one in Iowa.

According to Chief Operating Officer Terry Anderson, the company is looking to expand its further processing and packaging of products in the Western U.S.

Rose Acre Farms is the second largest egg producer in the United States with facilities in seven states. The company provides shell eggs (including commodity and cage-free), liquid eggs, and dried eggs.