Rollins: Trump Administration Considering Additional Economic Aid for Farmers

The Trump administration is evaluating whether to grant additional aid to American farmers this fall, said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Monday at the NASDA Annual Meeting, hosted by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture in Rogers, Arkansas.

“We are working with our colleagues in Congress and closely monitoring markets daily to evaluate the amount of additional assistance that might be needed this fall,” said Rollins.

Meanwhile, Senator John Boozman (R-AR), who serves as Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, says he “is engaging with his colleagues and the administration about the dire circumstances in rural America and the need to provide farmers resources to continue farming.” Boozman has previously said that “everything is on the table” regarding assistance to farmers.

Rollins’ comments come as Chinese buyers have yet to purchase soybeans from U.S. farmers, despite increased production yields relative to last year. China is reportedly using it’s lack of soybean purchases from the U.S. as a bargaining chip in its ongoing tariff and trade negotiations with the Trump administration.

