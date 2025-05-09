Rollins: ‘Not in Our Plans to Close Any FSA Offices’

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins says that USDA doesn’t plan to close any of its 4,500 Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices that serve America’s farmers.

“It is not in our plans to close any FSA offices,” she said. “USDA is working to develop online technical assistance that may mean less reliance on in-person services in the future.”

Rollins made those comments before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee this week and defended downsizing USDA and potential cuts to international food programs.

The president’s budget would cut $358 million from the FSA and suggested that some of its locations are underutilized, resulting in waste.

Rollins also said her agency is recruiting to rehire staff to critical roles that were vacated, including for the FSA county offices, wildland firefighters in the U.S. Forest Service, and staff at the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, which handles animal disease outbreaks like bird flu.

CLICK BELOW to watch Secretary Rollins’ testimony before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing:

Source: NAFB News Service