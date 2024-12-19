‘Ringside for Riley’ Fundraiser Raises $12,000 for Riley Children’s Health

The Indiana Beef Cattle Association (IBCA) is proud to announce that its Ringside for Riley adult showmanship fundraiser raised an impressive $12,000 for Riley Children’s Health.

The event, held on December 6 at the 2024 Hoosier Beef Congress, brought together the Indiana beef cattle community for an exciting competition in support of an important cause.

The fundraiser featured an adult showmanship competition, where participants showcased their skills in the show ring while raising funds for the hospital that provides life-saving care to children across Indiana. Proceeds from the event directly benefited Riley Children’s Hospital, a leader in pediatric healthcare.

Participants competed in two categories: Top Overall Showman and Most Entertaining Showman. In total, there were over 50 participants registered to show. Excitement and hope were felt ringside as stories were shared of families impacted by Riley Hospital for Children.

Ringside for Riley was the dream of 11-year-old Cadley Boocher, a life-long patient at Riley Hospital. She decided to combine her love for showing cattle with her desire to give back to Riley, to support other kids facing challenges like her. She was born with a very rare, one in a million, heart defect and has had multiple surgeries and stays at Riley.

Cadley says, “This event was a dream come true! Without the help of the doctors at Riley, I wouldn’t be here today. I love showing cattle and I wanted to give back to the hospital that helps kids like me get better so they have the chance to do things that they love, too!”

Brian Shuter, Executive Vice-President of the IBCA, echoed Boocher’s sentiment: “This year’s fundraiser was a true testament to the spirit of community and the generosity of Indiana’s beef producers. We are grateful for everyone who participated, donated, and supported Riley Hospital for Children. It’s truly inspiring to see the IBCA come together for a cause that impacts so many children and families in Indiana. Ringside for Riley is one of the most meaningful events we host, and raising $12,000 this year is a great accomplishment.”

The Hoosier Beef Congress is one of the largest and most prestigious cattle events in the Midwest, bringing together thousands of participants and spectators each year.

Riley Children’s Health is Indiana’s largest and most skilled pediatric system, with over 50 locations across the state and the only one ranked among the top hospitals in the nation according to US News & World Report. Patients make more than 300,000 visits annually to Riley physicians in more than 50 locations in communities across Indiana. Riley cares for children from nearly all Indiana counties and surrounding states.

For more information on the Indiana Beef Cattle Association and upcoming events, please visit www.inbeef.org.

For more information about Riley Children’s Health, please visit RileyChildrens.org.

Source: Indiana Beef Cattle Association