‘Ringside for Riley’ Adult Showmanship Fundraiser at Hoosier Beef Congress to Benefit Riley Hospital for Children

The Hoosier Beef Congress is proud to host the Ringside for Riley Adult Showmanship Fundraiser, an exciting new event aimed at raising vital funds for Riley Hospital for Children. This fundraiser will feature a unique twist on the traditional cattle showmanship competition by inviting adults to showcase their skills in the show ring—all in support of pediatric healthcare at Riley Children’s Hospital.

The Ringside for Riley fundraiser was the dream of 11 year old, Cadley Boocher. She decided to combine her love for showing cattle with her desire to give back to Riley, to support other kids facing challenges like her. She was born with a very rare, one in a million heart defect and has had multiple surgeries and stays at Riley. Cadley says, “Without the help of the doctors at Riley, I wouldn’t be here today. I love showing cattle and I want to give back to the hospital that helps kids like me get better so they have the chance to do things that they love, too!”

The Ringside for Riley fundraiser will take place on December 6 at 1pm at the Hoosier Beef Congress in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Hoosier Beef Congress, one of the largest and most respected youth livestock events in the Midwest, will provide the perfect venue for this one-of-a-kind fundraiser. In this exciting event, adult participants will demonstrate their cattle showmanship abilities, competing in friendly yet competitive categories while raising money through entry fees, sponsorships, and donations.

Exhibitors are encouraged to nominate their favorite adult and former showman to show off their skills. Showman can be nominated for just $5. If they choose not to show, they can “buy out” of showing for $20. Nominations can be done prior to Beef Congress by visiting Indianabeef.org, or in-person at the show. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Riley Hospital for Children to support life-saving care, medical research, and community outreach programs for children facing serious health challenges.

“We are excited to host Ringside for Riley and bring our industry together for such an important cause,” said Brian Shuter, Executive Vice President of the Indiana Beef Cattle Association. “The support of our industry, participants, sponsors, and spectators will make a direct impact on the lives of children at Riley Hospital, and we are honored to be a part of this effort.”

Riley Hospital for Children is Indiana’s largest and most skilled pediatric system, with over 50 locations across the state and the only one ranked among the top hospitals in the nation according to US News & World Report. Patients make more than 300,000 visits annually to Riley physicians in more than 50 locations in communities across Indiana. Riley cares for children from nearly all Indiana counties and surrounding states.

Source: Indiana Beef Cattle Association