Reynolds Farm Equipment Names Equipment Sales Veteran Chief Executive Officer

Regional John Deere retailer Reynolds Farm Equipment announced today that its former golf equipment division leader Michael Bode will return to Reynolds June 15 to serve as its next chief executive.

Bode, who led Reynolds golf division for nearly a decade prior to its acquisition in January by South Carolina-based Greenville Turf & Tractor, returns to Reynolds after leading a regional sales team at Greenville Turf & Tractor following the acquisition.

“Michael is the ideal choice to lead this next chapter of Reynolds Farm Equipment,” said Gary Reynolds, chairman and owner of Reynolds Farm Equipment. “He is a long-time Reynolds team member and proven leader who shares our passion for caring for customers, our team and the Central Indiana community.”

Prior to Greenville Turf & Tractor and Reynolds, Bode served as a sales representative with medical device manufacturer Stryker.

“Reynolds is consistently among the top performing John Deere dealers in North America because of its strong team, commitment to customers and its ability to innovate,” said Bode. “I look forward to rejoining the team and leading its continued evolution as we work to serve the ever-changing needs of Hoosier farmers, landscapers and homeowners.”

Bode, the son of an Indiana farmer and long-time Westfield, Ind. resident, holds a bachelor of science in sports marketing and management from Indiana University. He assumes the chief executive role from Mitch Frazier, who will depart in June to become the president and chief executive officer of AgriNovus Indiana – a statewide initiative to accelerate the growth of Indiana’s agricultural economy.