Retrofitting to Add Farm Technology and Cut Expense

If you have a piece of farm machinery you love but would like it to have technology more in line with what is available in 2024, consider retrofitting and reap the ROI benefits.

“Retrofitting is a term we use whenever we update the technologies on existing tractors, planters or sprayers on a particular farm,” says Daniel Stansbury, General Service Manager at AgRevolution. He says this approach gets you the newest technology while saving you money.

“Essentially, we can take their tractors, sprayer, planter, add a retro fit package and essentially bring that machine’s technology up to date and be able to do things that a brand new planter would be doing out of the factory. But these retrofits can do it at a lower cost.”

Stansbury says their focus is retrofits for planters, sprayers and tractors.

“On the planting side of the business, Precision Planting is the products we use to really get the planters up-to-date and really fine tune the customer’s planter,” he said. “On the sprayer side of their operation you will see us using a lot of kits from Precision Planting AG Leader and Raven.”

Each job is centered around getting the customer what they want in order to improve the operation and the ROI.

“Truly everything that we do in a retro fit build is using technologies that are going to gain in ROI on that piece of equipment. The technology that we put on it is going to ensure that the seeds get in the ground where they belong.”

Stansbury adds they can do extensive retrofit jobs on nearly any make or model, but the project is always dictated by what the farmer needs.

“We will add on as much or as little as a customer wants to get that planter up to today’s standards,” he told HAT.

A retrofit project also helps farmers improve sustainability by using technologies that can reduce the amount of fertilizer and chemical inputs by applying them at the right place and at the right time thereby helping prevent overapplication and harmful environmental effects.

AgRevolution is a wholly owned subsidiary of AGCO. They now have eight locations in western Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois.

Hear more from Stansbury in the full interview: