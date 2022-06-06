Republican Lawmakers Call on White House to Withdraw Brief in Roundup Case

Capitol Building, Washington, D.C.

The ranking members of the House and Senate Agriculture committees are the latest lawmakers to ask the Biden administration to withdraw its brief before the Supreme Court in a high-profile Roundup case.

Sen. John Boozman, (R-AR) and Rep. Glenn Thompson, (R-PA) sent a letter to the White House questioning the White House’s rationale for filing the brief based on a “change in administration” and seek answers as to why the Solicitor General modified its long-standing position that EPA maintains federal preemption authority on all crop protection tools without consulting the relevant agency subject matter experts.

The lawmakers write, “Such a reversal coupled with the lack of consultation with subject matter experts is incredibly concerning.”

If the Ninth Circuit’s decision is left in place, the lawmakers say growers will lose a critical tool from their toolbox, and EPA’s registration process would evolve into a state-by-state patchwork.

Source: NAFB