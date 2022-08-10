Reports of White Mold Affecting Soybean Crops in Northeastern Indiana

White mold on the stem of a soybean plant. Photo credit: Audrey Conrad and Dr. Darcy Telenko, Purdue University

As many parts of Indiana have received some much-needed rain over the past several weeks, that has led to reports of white mold impacting Indiana’s soybean crops in northeastern Indiana.

“White mold has been showing up a little more in our area,” according to Bill Schwieterman with Yield Tech Seed Service – a Specialty Hybrids dealer for Allen, Adams, Jay, Wells and Randolph counties.

Bill says he is recommending farmers scout their soybean fields now for white mold.

“We haven’t dealt with it a lot in the past, but we are definitely seeing more of white mold impacting our yields,” says Schwieterman. “Guys are walking fields right now looking for that specifically in their fields.”

A soybean plant displaying classic white mold symptoms of wilting and premature senescence of leaves. Photo credit: Audrey Conrad and Dr. Darcy Telenko, Purdue University.

Even though the recent rainfall has been a blessing for soybean crops, on the flip side, it’s also leading to the spread of this fungus.

“When you mix that rain and that extra carbon and that extra organic matter out there in the lower areas of the field where there’s higher potential for yield, we definitely are seeing that more in those spots,” says Schwieterman. “We definitely know we [have] to tackle this issue, so we’re just learning year-by-year of what is the right timing for [fungicides] to how to be effective against having it spread anymore.”

Bill recommends a fungicide from Bayer that can help minimize the damage from white mold.

“We have some trials in our area that we’re spraying a product called Proline (R). We’re just trying to evaluate by spraying it at a certain time, so we’re looking at getting those results in the fall,” says Schwieterman.

A soybean field with moderate white mold pressure. Photo credit: Audrey Conrad and Dr. Darcy Telenko, Purdue University