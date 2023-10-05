Reports of Anthracnose, Ear Molds Impacting Corn Across Northern Indiana

On the left, an example of anthracnose on a corn leaf. On the right, an example of ear mold on corn.

While harvest is in full swing, there have been reports across the northern portions of Indiana of disease pressure impacting the state’s corn crops.

“I’ve heard of some anthracnose in the corn, so check using push tests to make sure there’s no real problems going on,” says Coby Colbert with Specialty Hybrids based out of Tippecanoe County.

“Also, maybe check for some ear molds because we want to make sure those are getting out in a timely fashion as well and not sitting out in the field for too long,” says Colbert.

So far this harvest season, soybean yields have been measuring up very well across the northern and northwestern portions of the state.

“I’ve been hearing anywhere from 60 to 80 bushels on yields depending on the different fields and where guys caught some different rains,” according to Colbert. “It sounds like some seed treatments and fungicides have definitely helped this year, which is pretty good for how we started out really dry and how we are ending pretty dry.”

How about corn yields and corn moisture levels so far?

I’ve been hearing anywhere from 240 to 270 bushels an acre, so it’s kind of the same deal as soybeans. We just started off dry and ended dry, but early maturities are finally getting below that 25-percent mark. Some fuller maturities, such as the 113-day to 115-day corn, are still definitely around that 30-percent mark and above.”

So far, 13 percent of Indiana’s corn and 17 percent of the state’s soybeans have been harvested according to the USDA’s Crop Progress Report for Monday, Oct. 2.

The update is sponsored by Specialty Hybrids.