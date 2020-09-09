Report: Trump to Deny RFS Gap Waivers

Ethanol and corn producers applaud a report by Reuters that President Trump will deny pending retroactive biofuel waivers.

The National Corn Growers Association, Renewable Fuels Association, National Farmers Union and American Coalition for Ethanol jointly welcomed the news report.

A joint statement reads, “it is our hope that EPA swiftly acts upon the President’s directive and closes the door once and for all on the refiners’ brazen attempt to rewrite history.”

The report comes the same week an effort led by Growth Energy, including more than 90 stakeholders, urged the president to deny the so-called gap waivers. Ethanol industry supporters say the gap year waivers are intended to circumvent a Tenth Circuit Court’s decision against three granted waivers.

Meanwhile, the groups denounced CVR Refining and HollyFrontier Corporation’s last-minute request, filed on September 4, for the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Tenth Circuit Court’s ruling.

NCGA, RFA, NFU and ACE were the four petitioners in the successful Tenth Circuit Court case.