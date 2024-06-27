Registration Open for Upcoming Purdue Small Farm Education Field Day

Register now for the Purdue Small Farm Education Field Day, an event featuring an array of demonstration stations featuring best management practices and highlights of research methods on the farm. On Thursday, July 25, attendees can learn about topics like companion plants and syrphid fly recruitment, high-tunnel sweet pepper and table grape production, raised bed gardening, strawberry production and propagation, postharvest wash/pack design, Peruvian bean and corn production, and onion and potato weed management updates. The event is presented by the Purdue Student Farm and the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture.

According to surveys from previous years, 80% of participants reported that they had experienced financial improvements after adopting new, recommended practices from the information presented at past field days.

“This field day brings together small farm and urban growers from all over Indiana. Its unique setup allows ample time for knowledge sharing and networking,” says Petrus Langenhoven, Purdue Student Farm director. “In past years, growers have been able to directly apply the knowledge gained at their own farms or urban gardens. The smallest details, things that we as educators take for granted, have a big impact on small farm or urban garden operations.”

Topics to be covered include:

Insect dynamics in high tunnels

Companion plants and syrphid fly recruitment

High-tunnel table grapes

Advantages and considerations of raised bed gardening

High-tunnel sweet pepper production strategies and variety selection

Tarps, fire and cultivation — weed management updates and demonstrations

Strawberry production at small-scale vegetable farms

Growing open-pollinated corn on small farms

Post-harvest wash/pack design for small farms

Bringing the cuisine of the Andes to Greater Lafayette

Digital tools for small farms

Freight Farms container farming

The Purdue Student Farm is located at 1491 Cherry Lane, West Lafayette, Indiana. Register to attend here.

The Black Dog Barbeque Company will be on-site for attendees to purchase lunch and snacks. The Kona Ice truck will be on site with one free cup for each attendee compliments of Purdue Extension and Purdue Horticulture and Landscape Architecture.