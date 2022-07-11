Registration Open for Purdue Fruit, Vegetable, Hemp Field Day
Purdue specialists invite small- and large-operation farmers and growers to attend the Purdue Fruit, Vegetable and Hemp Field Day on July 21, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT at the Meigs Purdue Ag Center. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided.
“Purdue researchers, Extension specialists and graduate students will discuss and showcase their current research at the field day. Research in action always presents a great opportunity for hands-on learning, and there will be ample opportunities for growers to network and exchange information,” said Petrus Langenhoven, Purdue horticulture and hydroponic crop specialist.
Topics to be covered include:
Apple disease management and IR-4 trial results.
Botrytis management in peonies.
Cannabinoid hemp variety trial and hemp propagation study.
Cold-hardy grape varieties for Indiana.
Insect management on leafy greens, sweet corn, high-tunnel cucumbers.
Management of dwarf apple trees.
Planting vegetables into cover crops.
Two-system approach to vegetable farming.
Vegetable weed management research.
Meigs Purdue Ag Center is located at 9101 S. 100 E., Lafayette, Ind. Sign up to attend here.