Registration Open for Indiana Beef Cattle Association’s Annual Convention

Cattle on a farm near Marietta in Shelby County, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The Indiana Beef Cattle Association (IBCA) is finalizing plans for their 2024 IBCA Annual Convention, Awards Banquet and Tradeshow. Online Registration is now open at www.indianabeef.org, for the convention and tradeshow will take place at the Indianapolis Sheraton, Keystone Crossing on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

To start off the day, the Indiana Maine-Anjou, Simmental, Charolais, Limousin and Shorthorn Associations will hold their annual business meetings in conjunction with the state association’s annual event. Informational meetings for IBEP Consignors and Indiana Master Cattlemen graduates will also take place in the morning.

Educational sessions during the day include a panel discussion on Live Animal marketing featuring order buyers and sale barn operators from around the state, a presentation from Dr. Dave Dixon on Gene Editing, IVF, ET and AI use in the industry, a Stockman & Stewardship Training by Ron Gill and a discussion with NCBA Chief Executive Officer, Colin Woodall about NCBA Activities.

Plenty of time will be built into the schedule to interact with the many tradeshow exhibitors that will participate in the event and the evening will wrap up with the annual IBCA Awards Banquet where the Bob Peterson Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Randy Cates of Cates Farms. Additional awards will be presented for the IBCA Friend of the Industry, the IBCA Outstanding Cattleman and IBCA Outstanding Young Cattleman. Award applications for the Outstanding Cattleman and Outstanding Young Cattleman are available on the IBCA website, www.indianabeef.org and are due by Dec. 29. After a keynote address from Colin Woodall about issues facing the beef industry, there will be plenty of social time and an open bar to allow for visiting and networking with producers from across the state.

All cattle producers and their families are invited and encouraged to attend this exciting event for a day of fun, fellowship, networking, and great food. The IBCA website has more information about the Convention, including a more detailed schedule and links to register as an attendee, links for interested businesses to register to participate in the Tradeshow, and links for those partners interested in helping sponsor this great event.

The IBCA Office will be closed between Christmas and New Years but more information may be obtained by emailing Brian Shuter at [email protected] or by calling his cell phone at 765-623-2301.

Source: Indiana Beef Cattle Association