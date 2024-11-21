Registration Open for Commodity Classic in Denver March 2-4

Commodity Classic is headed to Denver March 2-4!

“It’s the top show in the country when it comes to agriculture,” says Ken Hartman, Jr., President of the National Corn Growers Association. “So, we want to invite everybody to come. And registration just opened up. So, we’re hoping that they get online and they register.”

Commodity Classic is presented annually by NCGA along with the American Soybean Association, the National Sorghum Producers, the National Association of Wheat Growers, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Commodity Classic is touted as America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience. The trade show alone features over 400 exhibitors and more than 500,000 square feet of exhibit space!

“When you go to that trade show at Commodity Classic, it’s actually leaders from the industry there when it comes to marketing people from the different companies,” Hartman says. “Sometimes there are some engineering people from the different companies. So, you can actually talk to them and find out what’s going on with some of the new technology. A lot of them last year, they unveiled some new products. I’m sure they’re going to unveil some new products at Commodity Classic again this year.”

Educational sessions will also take place throughout the three-day event.

This will be the first time that Commodity Classic will take place in Denver. Hartman explains why.

“Well, we’ve been trying to move around to different areas. And one of the things that people don’t realize is we’ve gotten so big there are only certain cities we can go to. This was an opportunity to change venues that could handle us, so that’s why we’re going there.”

Registration is open now and Hartman encourages you to register by January 15 for the best rates.