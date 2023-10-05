Registration Open for American Farm Bureau Convention in Salt Lake City

Registration is open for the 105th American Farm Bureau Convention to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 2024 convention is January 19-24.

“Attendees will get unique insights on the policies and perspectives that will affect farms, ranches, and agribusinesses in 2024,” says Niki Jones, director of event marketing for IDEAg. “There will be inspiring keynote speakers and an innovative trade show event and exclusive ag industry workshops. Attendees will walk away prepped for the year ahead in agriculture.”

She says there are a lot of reasons farmers and ranchers should attend the convention.

“Attendees can expect to be educated and inspired by the workshops at convention. We’re hosting 20 workshops on industry issues presented by ag experts from across the country. Workshops are exclusive to convention attendees only, and topics range across four tracks: public policy, rural development, member engagement, and consumer engagement. Also, don’t forget the opportunities available to tour Salt Lake City and the state of Utah with the ag tours.”

Jones talks about how farmers and ranchers can get more information and sign up online.

“You can go to annualconvention.fb.org to learn more about the event. There’s a link to registration from the website, or members are encouraged to contact their state farm bureaus for additional details.”