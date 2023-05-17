Registration Now Open for Upcoming Purdue Small Farm Education Field Day

Visit the Purdue Student Farm and connect with other small farmers to learn about topics like drip irrigation, organic pesticide options, high tunnel production, raised garden beds and postharvest food safety. The Small Farm Education Field Day, presented by the Purdue Student Farm and the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, will be Thursday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Topics will include:

– High tunnel table grape production

– High tunnel pepper production and variety selection

– Growing grains on the small farm – dry edible bean variety trial

– Predator-prey dynamics in high tunnel crop production

– Biorational pesticide efficacy for controlling caterpillars and flea beetles in crucifer crop production

– Black soldier fly composting and two-spotted spider mites on cucumbers

– Raised garden beds for vegetable production

– Postharvest food safety demonstration

– Silage tarps and their potential uses on small farms

– Choosing fertilizer injectors for drip irrigation for small plots

The Purdue Student Farm is located at 1491 Cherry Lane, West Lafayette. Registration for the event is $25. Purdue students can register for free by requesting a discount code from Lori Jolly-Brown ([email protected]). Register to attend here.

The EMT Food Truck will be on-site for attendees to purchase lunch and snacks. The Kona Ice truck will be on-site with one free Kona ice cup for each attendee compliments of Purdue Extension and Purdue Horticulture and Landscape Architecture.