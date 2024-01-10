Registration Live for 2024 Indiana Small Farm Conference

Registration is open for the 2024 Indiana Small Farm Conference — Indiana’s premier annual event for the state’s farming community. The 12th annual conference and trade show will take place Feb. 29-March 1 at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville, Indiana.

Join this year’s keynote speaker, Michael Kilpatrick, founder of Growing Farmers and host of the top-rated “Thriving Farmer Podcast,” to network and learn about thriving in challenging times and adding help to your farm.

Since 2013, the Indiana Small Farm Conference has brought together novice and experienced small-scale farmers to benefit from comprehensive, instructive and enjoyable programming about diversified farming and local food systems. This year’s conference will offer eight tracks from which attendees can choose sessions that interest them:

Urban agriculture

Vegetable production

Business

Livestock

Resilient agriculture

Niche opportunities

Equity and food security

Flowers

“A new and exciting session called fiber farming will include a presentation about sheep, alpaca and rabbit farming for fiber,” said Amy Thompson, Purdue Extension’s beginning farmers coordinator and a conference organizer. “There will also be a fruit grafting demonstration during the social hour on Thursday evening and several farmer panels and opportunities for networking.”

For more information or to sign up, visit the Indiana Small Farm Conference website at purdue.ag/sfc.

Follow the conference on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @SmallFarmPurdue, on Instagram at @purduedffs or on Facebook at @PurdueExtensionSmallFarms, with the hashtag #PurdueSmallFarms.