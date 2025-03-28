Registration is Open for World Pork Expo 2025

Registration is open for the 2025 World Pork Expo, hosted by the National Pork Producers Council. This year’s Expo will take place June 4-5 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pork producers and industry professionals from across the globe attend every year. With two full days of exhibits, education, and networking, the 2025 Expo will feature the industry’s top experts, innovative solutions, and the latest products and services designed to help pork producers succeed.

It’s the world’s largest pork-specific trade show, with over 700 booths showcasing cutting-edge technology, services, and equipment across 300,000 square feet of exhibit space.

There will also be a young pork advocates’ Issues Meet, which is a unique platform highlighting future industry leaders’ voices and perspectives on multiple pork production topics. Expanded educational sessions will feature practical insights from experts designed to address the evolving challenges and opportunities facing pork producers.