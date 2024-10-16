Register Today for Indiana, American Farm Bureau Annual Conventions

The 2025 American Farm Bureau Convention is right around the corner and this year they’re headed deep in the heart of Texas. San Antonio to be exact, January 24th through the 29th. Niki Jones of IDEAg says there’s a lot to see and do at the convention.

“We have several workshops and general sessions, and with the opening of general registration, we are talking about Eric Boles. He is our keynote speaker. And Eric Boles is the CEO and founder of The Game Changers, Inc., a leadership training and development company, but he might better be known for his role as a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. So, he’s got a lot to say. We also have our lineup of workshops with all manner of topics.”

Jones says it’s more than just workshops and general sessions. There’s something for everyone.

“On our Cultivation Center Stage, we have our TED-style talks, where you’re going to hear from different speakers on different ag-related topics, but we also have the YF&R Discussion Meet Final Four on that stage, as well as programming. During the trade show, we’re going to have all manner of agribusiness companies there, and they’re going to have their experts there as well as their top innovations, and they’re ready to talk with folks.”

There are a couple of ways to reserve your spot in San Antonio.

“To register, you can go directly through your state Farm Bureau, or you can go to annualconvention.fb.org and hit the Register Now button.”

The Indiana Farm Bureau State Convention is coming up as well, December 12-14 at the French Lick Resort in French Lick. You can get registered for that here.

Source: fb.org