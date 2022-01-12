Record High Indiana Corn and Soybean Yields in 2021

Indiana farmers reported record high corn and soybean yields in 2021, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician of USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office.

Indiana corn production in 2021 totaled 1.03 billion bushels, 5 percent above 2020. Corn acreage harvested for grain totaled 5.27 million, up slightly from 2020. The average yield of 195 bushels per acre was 8 bushels above 2020.

Indiana soybean production totaled 336 million bushels, down 1 percent from 2020. Harvested acreage was 5.64 million, down 90 thousand from 2020. The average yield of 59.5 bushels per acre was 0.5 bushels above 2020.

Nationally, corn for grain production in the United States was estimated at 15.1 billion bushels, up 7 percent from the 2020 estimate. The average yield in the United States was estimated at a record high 177.0 bushels per acre, 5.6 bushels above the 2020 yield of 171.4 bushels per acre. Estimated yields in 2021 were up from the previous year across most of the Eastern Corn Belt, Northeast, and most of the Southeast. Record yields were estimated in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, and Wisconsin. Corn planted area, at 93.4 million acres, was up 3 percent from the 2020 estimate. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 85.4 million acres, up 4 percent from the 2020 estimate.

National soybean production in 2021 totaled a record 4.44 billion bushels, up 5 percent from 2020. The average yield was estimated at 51.4 bushels per acre, 0.4 bushel above 2020. Planted area for the Nation, at 87.2 million acres, was up 5 percent from the 2020 planted acreage. Soybean growers harvested 86.3 million acres, up 5 percent from 2020. Record high yields occurred in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.