Record-Breaking Performance for U.S. Beef and Pork Exports in March

U.S. red meat exports ended the first quarter on a high note. The U.S. Meat Export Federation reports March beef and pork exports each posted the highest monthly value on record. Pork exports and shipments of beef muscle cuts also set new volume records in March.

Beef exports totaled 124,800 metric tons in March, up eight percent from a year ago. Export value broke the $800 million mark for the first time at $801.9 million, up 14 percent year-over-year. March highlights for U.S. beef included record exports to China, Honduras and the Philippines and strong results in South Korea, Chile and Colombia.

March pork exports were record-large at 294,700 metric tons, up one percent from last year’s strong total, and set a new value record at $794.9 million, up four percent.

USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom says, “It’s very gratifying to see such an outstanding breakout month for U.S. beef and pork exports.”