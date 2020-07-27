Rains Bring Relief to Indiana Corn, Soybean Crops

Timely rain events and thunderstorms replenished soil moisture levels and warded off drought concerns throughout much of the State, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels increased significantly from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 76.8 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.6 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.08 inches to 4.22 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.58 inches. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 26.

Early and midweek rains brought relief from the high temperatures, as corn and soybean crop conditions improved from the previous week. 65 percent of both corn and soybeans are rated in good to excellent condition.

Most of the corn crop was silking last week, ahead of the five-year average, and some fields had entered the dough stage. 84 percent is silking ant 17 percent is in dough.

Soybean progress was also ahead of schedule, as 38 percent of Indiana’s soybean crop is setting pods.

Winter wheat harvest had concluded, and hay harvest progressed with second cuttings at or ahead of the five-year average.

Livestock were reported in good condition, and pastures benefited from the rain and warm temperatures.

Other activities for the week included herbicide and fungicide applications, baling straw, equipment maintenance, and marketing produce.