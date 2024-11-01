Rain to Start Next Week, Chance to Close Out Harvest to End the Week

After a rainy Halloween, Friday and Saturday are dry in Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast.

“Temperatures will be cooler, a lot cooler than what we saw earlier this week when we were in the 80s statewide, but I want to point out that we are not cold by any stretch of the imagination. Early November temperatures are a lot cooler than this normally here in Indiana.”

Martin is calling for moisture to return late this weekend and to continue through early next week.

“Sunday morning to midday, showers start in western Indiana spreading across the rest of the state, and we have on again, off again, moisture through Monday and through Tuesday. I’m going to put combined three-day rain totals at half to two inches with coverage at 100% of the Hoosier State. I will stress though that the only way we get into that one-to-two-inch part of the range is with thunderstorms. I think there will be some thunderstorm activity, but not widespread. So, we’ll just have to see how everything works out, but moisture is coming.”

We do dry down again for the second part of next week.

“Wednesday through Sunday we see high pressure nosing in out of the north, taking control. So, since it’s Canadian high pressure, it’s going to be cooler initially, particularly for that Thursday, Friday timeframe, but not cold, not compared to normal for early November. And so, I’m looking for us to see some good drying. I do think we get another round of moisture probably somewhere in that week of the 11th. A system is developing out in the western part of the plains, but it’s going to have to have this high-pressure dome move out of the way first before it can head our way.”

