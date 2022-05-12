Rain Returns This Weekend

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/HAT-planting-wx-051222-wrap.mp3

We hope you got a lot done and planted this past week because more rain is sweeping through Indiana next week. This is the Seed Genetics Direct Planting Weather Forecast with HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin. If you are looking for a robust lineup of corn or soybeans, both traited and conventional, and you want to increase your yield and your savings, contact Todd and Chris Jeffries at SeedGeneticsDirect.com!

The best drying window we’ve seen in a while is closing and Martin’s upcoming forecast is a bit more active.

“We’re going to be finishing out the week and starting the weekend with above normal heat, but that heat does trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms as soon as Saturday midday to early afternoon and that moisture moves eastward. That sets off a period that is going to be featuring on-again, off-again showers all next week.”

Saturday rain totals could reach anywhere from a few hundredths to five or six tenths across 80% of Indiana. A second round of moisture looks to come in late Sunday and overnight, bringing a quarter inch of rain or less to around 25%-30% of the state.

After that, Martin says, “We go a couple of days without moisture and then we’re seeing another round of showers and storms Wednesday night through Thursday, they could be heavy in central Indiana, before seeing a strong frontal boundary come through Friday into Saturday.”

In Martin’s extended forecast, there is some warmer air, “but moisture is coming up from the south for early the week of the 22nd.”

Martin continued saying, “I think we put together three to four dry days during that week with another system late week. That means the best chance for drying that we’ve seen for a while last week, is also the best chance of drying that we will be seeing over the next probably two to three weeks.”

Martin’s full Planting Weather Forecast can be found at hoosieragtoday.com or in your inbox if you’re subscribed to the HAT e-newsletter. It’ll come each Saturday morning throughout the planting season.

This forecast is also presented by First Farmers Bank & Trust, proudly serving Hoosier farmers with agricultural financial services for over 135 years.