Rain Improves Indiana Crop Conditions

Significant rain events replenished fields across the State last week, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels increased from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 73.0 degrees Fahrenheit, 0.2 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.56 to 4.68 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 2.28 inches. There were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 28.

The much needed rainfall alleviated concerns of drought stress in

many corn and soybean fields. With planting wrapped up, growers continued to make progress on applying herbicides and sidedressing nitrogen.

Winter wheat conditions improved slightly as harvest progressed. Hay fields benefitted from the rainfall last week, and second cuttings began in some areas.

Livestock were reported to be in good condition. Fruit and vegetable growers began harvesting in some parts of the state, with produce making its way into local markets. Other activities for the week included mixing feed, scouting fields, and marketing specialty products.

63 percent of Indiana’s corn is rated in good to excellent condition and 27 percent is in fair. 64 percent of soybeans are rated in good to excellent condition and 27 percent in fair.

2 percent of corn in Indiana is silking, three points behind the five-year average.