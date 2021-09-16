Rain Coming Next Week After a Hot, Dry Weekend

It’ll be dry and quite warm across the state this weekend with humidity growing as well.

In our first look this season at the Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast, HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says, “I still believe we’re going to be seeing dry weather for next Monday as well, but we are definitely seeing a shift in our weather pattern that’s going to be happening as we head toward midweek next week. We do have some rain on the way.”

Martin says models are disagreeing on when that rain might roll through.

“Some are saying as early as Monday afternoon, Monday evening we’ll see some moisture coming up from the south. I still believe that holds off into Tuesday, but we’re definitely going to be seeing the first wave of moisture coming up from the south anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch likely with coverage around 60 percent. Then our cool front shows up overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday and that front could give us another quarter to one inch across the state. So, out of the two waves combined, everybody sees some moisture. It probably is going to slow harvest potential just a little bit by a few days.”

Martin’s forecast calls for dry conditions Thursday but with dramatically cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday.

“Temperatures at the 5000-foot level in the atmosphere could be down to the freezing mark in the southern tier counties of Michigan. So, yes, we’re going to be below normal, I believe, as we finish out next week. It doesn’t last very long, and I’m not concerned about frost or anything like that, but we’re definitely chilly before warming up again going into next weekend.”

The Harvest Weather Forecast is presented by Beck’s Hybrids, First Farmers Bank & Trust, and Ceres Solutions.