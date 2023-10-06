Rain Combined With Chilly Temperatures to Put Harvest on Hold

Well, fall finally decided to show up with chilly temperatures on tap for this weekend. HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says in his Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast that those chilly temperatures will limit what we can do in terms of crop dry down.

“We’ve got an upper-level low that moves through the Great Lakes over the weekend. So, Saturday, I think, has a lot of cloud cover. I won’t even rule out a few hit and miss scattered showers. Not really much to get too super excited about, but I guess what I’m getting at here is we don’t see fast drying over the weekend. Probably better chances of evaporation on Sunday than Saturday while the cooler temperatures will really slow this process a bit.”

Martin expects that process to stay slowed on Monday and Tuesday with more clouds in the forecast.

“Once again, I’m not expecting a lot of additional precipitation, maybe no additional precipitation, but I think that we’re going to really be slow on our evaporation rates. Maybe only a few hundredths to a tenth per day. And that means that going back to the fields may be a little bit more of a slow idea as we move into the first part of next week.”

Martin has sunshine returning to his forecast Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday, and early Thursday, “

“But we’re also tracking now another weather system trying to come out of the southern and central plains the second half of next week. The track of the big precipitation is south of the Ohio River through the Tennessee Valley, but this system seems to be growing, geographically speaking, and could throw clouds and moisture all the way up into southern Lower Michigan. So, there could be a wet finish to this week coming up. I’m looking at Friday the 13th as being a big day, and it could linger into Saturday the 14th.”

