Purdue’s Farm Stress Team Assisting Communities Hit by Avian Flu

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has hit over a dozen commercial poultry farms across Indiana since the first of the year. While much of the focus has been on the price of eggs because of the outbreak, the impacts are far greater.

“It’s always interesting to see how a specific farming operation has kind of that ripple effect through a community,” says Abby Heidenreich, Purdue Extension Educator and member of the Purdue Farm Stress Team. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health reached out to them to provide mental health support during these difficult times.

“One of the things that we’re most concerned about and want to express to farmers who’ve been impacted by HPAI is that it’s not completely your fault. Depopulation of birds can take a huge emotional toll on a farmer who cares for those birds day in and day out.”

Heidenreich says farmers often tie their personal worth to the farm because, as they say, farming is a way of life, right? But situations like this require a reminder:

“You as a farmer are more than your farming operation, that you are valued as a human individual, and that your life matters, and that this is something that we can get through.”

Heidenreich also reminds farmers that they can call or text 988 for help with farm stress.

“It doesn’t have to be any kind of serious life endangerment. If you’re just having a rough day and you want someone to talk to, please call or text 988, get some help from a person who can go through that with you, or talk to someone that you love and care about, that you trust.”

Resources are also available at extension.purdue.edu/farmstress.