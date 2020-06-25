Purdue’s College of Agriculture and Microsoft Collaborate to Support Hoosier Farmers

Libraries, Wilmeth Active Learning Center WALC (Purdue University photo/Alex Kumar)

Purdue University’s College of Agriculture and Microsoft are preparing to launch the Hoosier Food Market, a website where farmers can sell directly to consumers with no overhead costs and offer flexibility for the producers and customers.

The website enables customers to communicate directly with producers to discuss their order, including how to safely pick it up during a pandemic. Amanda Deering, clinical associate professor of food sciences and one of the two Purdue project leads, said she had heard demands for this platform for some time, but COVID-19 magnified its necessity.

“There are other online platforms that do something similar, but they can be pretty costly to the farmer,” Deering said. “Many say the buy-in is upwards of thousands of dollars a year and the platform also takes a percentage of sales. We wanted to create a system that acts as a bridge, not a business.”

Ariana Torres, assistant professor in horticulture and agricultural economics, is the other project leader. She added that right now, a platform like this could save the livelihoods of small- to medium-sized farmers.

“COVID came and changed the supply chain,” Torres said. “Farmers are pouring out milk, throwing away crops because they have no outlet to sell through. As we are practicing social distancing, farmers have begun reaching out independently to consumers to try and facilitate sales. This website will formalize that process.”

Ranveer Chandra, chief scientist with Microsoft Global Azure, is the Microsoft lead for the Hoosier Food Market project. He said the tech company has been making inroads into agricultural initiatives for years, developing a better understanding for how to sustainably feed a growing population.

“Purdue is at the cutting edge of research in agriculture by inventing technologies to sustainably feed the world,” Chandra said. “In this case, Purdue and Microsoft were able to come together to solve an immediate need – to connect growers and customers. Researchers at Purdue provided the agricultural know-how – what farmers need, what farmers market makers need, and how consumers can convey their demand and be connected to farmers.”

The site hosts five vendors from around the state, from the Purdue Student Farm in West Lafayette to Mable Hill Farm in Bloomington. These vendors are working closely with the Purdue and Microsoft team to address any issues before adding more Hoosier farms.

Microsoft and Purdue’s College of Agriculture will deploy Hoosier Food Market as a pilot in Indiana, with hopes to provide the system to other states to launch similar sites across the U.S.