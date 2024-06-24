Purdue’s Agricultural Biological Engineering Graduate Program Ranked First in US

Dr. Nathan Mosier, the Indiana Soybean Alliance Soybean Utilized Endowed Chair and head of the Agricultural Biological Engineering Department at Purdue University’s College of Agriculture. Photo courtesy of Purdue University.

Purdue University’s Agricultural and Biological Engineering (ABE) Graduate Program is ranked #1 in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Rankings, marking the thirteenth consecutive year ABE has been ranked in the top two. ABE’s undergraduate program was also ranked #1 last year and consistently in the top two for over a dozen years.

“ABE achieves this ranking because the faculty and staff focus on making a global impact in key areas of research and preparing and working with our students to take that impact to the next level,” said Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture Bernie Engel, who is also an ABE professor and former department head. “I am grateful to ABE’s department head Nathan Mosier, who skillfully leads an exceptional team.”

Arvind Raman, the John A. Edwardson Dean of the College of Engineering, said the No. 1 ranking also acknowledges the department’s commitment to growth: “The field of agricultural and biological engineering is rapidly evolving with disruptive technologies such as synthetic biology, IoT (the Internet of Things), automation and artificial intelligence. Purdue’s ABE department has been quick to adapt to these changes, and this ranking validates its reputation during this period of rapid transformation in the field.”

Mosier, who as the Indiana Soybean Alliance Soybean Utilized Endowed Chair focuses his research on bioprocessing and the conversion of renewable resources to fuels, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, praises the department’s research diversity.

“I believe our department earned this honor for many reasons. It is through the outstanding work of our graduate students, mentoring of our faculty and support of our staff that we have stayed at the top for so long,” says Mosier.

ABE’s key areas of research align with the department’s degree programs: agricultural systems management; biological and bioprocess engineering; data science and digital applications; environmental and natural resource engineering; and machine systems engineering.

Source: Purdue Agricultural Communications