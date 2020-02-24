Purdue Women in Agriculture Offering Livestock Guardian Animals Webinar

Throughout the year, the Purdue Women in Agriculture Team offers free educational webinars as an extension of the Women in Agriculture Conference.

Livestock Guardian Animals have been used for thousands of years to protect animals from predators.

Dogs? Llamas? Donkeys? Which is the best for your operation?

This webinar looks at the different types of livestock guardian animals, their traits, and decide which fits best for you.

Webinar is presented by Elysia Rodgers, Purdue Extension DeKalb County.

Click here to register for the event: https://tinyurl.com/y83ma4k4