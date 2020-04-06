Purdue Women in Ag Hosting Online Marketing Strategies with Low Budgets

Purdue Women in Agriculture is offering a three-session webinar series about online marketing strategies with low budgets.

The series will feature Ariana Torres, assistant professor in the Department of Horticultue & Landscape Architecture Department of Agricultural Economics.

Here are the series events:

Best Practices in Online Marketing

Social Media 101

Saving Time Using Social Media Strategies

If you can’t view the webinar live, please consider registering to receive a link to the recording.