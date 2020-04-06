Purdue Women in Ag Hosting Online Marketing Strategies with Low Budgets
Purdue Women in Agriculture is offering a three-session webinar series about online marketing strategies with low budgets.
The series will feature Ariana Torres, assistant professor in the Department of Horticultue & Landscape Architecture Department of Agricultural Economics.
Here are the series events:
Best Practices in Online Marketing
Social Media 101
Saving Time Using Social Media Strategies
If you can’t view the webinar live, please consider registering to receive a link to the recording.
