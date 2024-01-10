Purdue Women in Ag Hosting ‘Ag Women Engage Conference’ in Fort Wayne

Graphic courtesy of Purdue Women in Agriculture and Purdue Extension.

The Purdue Women in Agriculture Team is hosting the 2024 Ag Women Engage Conference at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 22.

This annual event is designed to educate and uplift women involved in any aspect of the agricultural industry. Through pre-conference workshops, a keynote speaker, and breakout presentations, those who attend will learn how to better manage risk, enhance their farms and agribusiness operations, and network with other ag women throughout Indiana.

The fee to register is $100.00. Registration ends Feb. 13.

2024 Ag Women Engage Conference participants will have the option to participate in four breakout sessions throughout the day which focus on the various areas of risk management. Descriptions of the breakout sessions can be found below. Participants will be asked to select their breakout sessions during the registration process.

This year’s Keynote Speaker is Amanda Radke. She may only be 5’2”, but she packs a big punch in her speeches and workshops. Radke considers every minute on the state a monumental opportunity to connect, educate, motivate, and inspire. She has a knack for weaving humorous personal stories into important, timely topics.

As a fifth-generation rancher raising the sixth generation on their family farm, she has experienced the same challenges so many others have in agriculture. Her message focuses on clearly communicating with family members by understanding personality differences, age gaps, as well as what should be discussed at family business meetings.

BREAKOUT SESSION #1 OPTIONS:

POTENTIAL TOXICITY FOUND IN THE PASTURES – AN AGRONOMIST’S VIEW ON HOW TO REDUCE LIVESTOCK SICKNESS AND DEATH

AMPLIFY YOUR VOICE

STRESSED SPELLED BACKWARDS IS DESSERTS. COINCIDENCE? I THINK NOT!

CROP & LIVESTOCK INSURANCE

BREAKOUT SESSION #2 OPTIONS:

PUTTING YOUR PEN TO PAPER: DEVELOP A WRITTEN LAND LEASE

ROOT TO FLOUR: A SUSTAINABLE INGREDIENT

PROFITABLE GRAIN MARKETING IN TODAY’S CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

GANGS OF RURAL INDIANA: WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW, BUT SHOULD

BREAKOUT SESSION #3 OPTIONS:

UNDERSTANDING THE NEW SOIL TESTING/COVER CROP COST SHARE PROGRAM

STRATEGIC THINKING WITHIN AG

SO YOU THINK YOU WANT A FARM LOAN

HOW DOES OPIOID USE AFFECT RURAL COMMUNITIES? CURRENT INFORMATION AND PREVENTION TIPS

BREAKOUT SESSION #4 OPTIONS:

CLIMATE CONSIDERATIONS AND RESOURCES FOR REDUCING RISKS

HIRING AN EMPLOYEE: TIPS AND BEST PRACTICES

FARM FINANCIALS – THE PATH TO SUCCESS

SUCCESSION PLANNING PANEL

Wednesday Night Networking

Do you hope to inspire the next generation of ag leaders? If so, consider joining the Young Ladies in Ag Forum participants and the Purdue Women in Ag Team for dinner, networking, and friendship on Wednesday evening. This is a great opportunity to help inspire and share your experiences within the ag industry with the youth passionate about the future of the agriculture industry. Cost is $25. Please indicate on your registration if you will be joining us for this networking event.

2024 Pre-Conference Sessions

The Purdue Women in Ag Team is enthused to be offering two pre-conference sessions on February 21, 2024 before the Ag Women Engage Conference. These sessions will be held at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne, IN.

Information about each individual pre-conference session can be found below. When registering for the Ag Women Engage Conference, you will have the option to register for a pre-conference session. The pre-conference sessions are open to individuals not registered for the conference.

FARM ACCOUNTING WORKSHOP WITH QUICKEN®

TRANSFERRING YOUR FARM’S LEGACY

Hotel Information

HILTON FORT WAYNE AT THE GRAND WAYNE CONVENTION CENTER

1020 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Phone #: 260-420-1100

RESERVATION LINK HERE

Hotel rate is $149 per night.

Reserve your room by January 30, 2024.

For questions concerning the Ag Women Engage Conference or any of the activities associated with the conference, please contact Jenna Nees at [email protected] or 765-653-8411.