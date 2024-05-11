Purdue Wins NAMA’s Student Marketing Competition

Photo courtesy of the Purdue National AgriMarketing Association Student Chapter.

Purdue Agriculture students took home the top prize recently during the Student Marketing Competition hosted by the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA).

This year’s event was held in conjunction with NAMA’s annual Conference in Kansas City, April 23-24. It was the 48th year of the competition.

The organization holds a competition each year among its student chapters in which they select a product, develop a marketing plan to support it, and then present to a panel of judges composed of agri-marketing professionals. Products must be an agricultural product, commodity, or service.

Purdue students finished in first place among 26 total teams in the competition.

Their product was called PomaVino, a wine grape pomace pasta.

Also, during the 2024 NAMA Agri-Marketing Conference:

Brady Brewer with Purdue University received the Outstanding Advisor Award.

Todd Frazier with Corteva received the Agribusiness Leader Award.

NAMA’s next conference is set to return to Kansas City on April 9-11, 2025.

Photo courtesy of the Purdue National AgriMarketing Association Student Chapter.

Click HERE to see the list of 2024 NAMA Award Winners.