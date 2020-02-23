Purdue Webinar to Cover Crop Insurance Decisions and 2018 Farm Bill Signup

The Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture is hosting another webinar to help educate producers prior to a couple of important decisions that need to be made by March 15. Purdue ag economists Nathan Thompson and James Mintert will host the Making Your 2020 Crop Insurance Decisions webinar on Monday, 2/24, at 12:30pm.

Thompson and Mintert will discuss 2020 corn and soybean crop insurance choices and provide insight into decision making for corn and soybean farmers. They’ll also discuss the 2018 Farm Bill signup options (ARC/PLC).

The webinar is free, but you need to register to participate. Click here to register now. If you’re unable to attend live, you can still register and receive a link to the recorded webinar after the event.

This is another one of many webinars and outreach events put on by the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture. For a full list of resources from the Center, visit their website here.